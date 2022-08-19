WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

