WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,669 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

