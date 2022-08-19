WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.