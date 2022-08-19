Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 6,050 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.48. 22,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.