Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $12.41 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. 474,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

