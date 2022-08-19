Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,474 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,692.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.