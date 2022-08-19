Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

