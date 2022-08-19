Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,144.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,890.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,125.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

