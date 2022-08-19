Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.89 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

