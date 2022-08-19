Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.12 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,033,000 after purchasing an additional 945,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

