Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $195.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

