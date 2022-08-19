Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,006 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

