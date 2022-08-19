Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Welltower worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

