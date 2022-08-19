WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) were up 20.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 12,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 172,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
WeTrade Group Stock Down 1.2 %
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeTrade Group (WETG)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.