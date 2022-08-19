Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$42.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

