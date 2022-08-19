Whiteheart Price Reaches $121.24 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $34,592.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.24 or 0.00565745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00787398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

