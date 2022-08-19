WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:WYY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.03. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

