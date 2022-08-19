WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) versus OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Head to Head Review

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WidePoint and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.28 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.73 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.73 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -4.08

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.4% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

WidePoint has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96% OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WidePoint and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

WidePoint beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

