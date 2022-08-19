William Brownie Sells 25,750 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares in the company, valued at $220,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Eargo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.45. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $23.79.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
