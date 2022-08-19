William Brownie Sells 25,750 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares in the company, valued at $220,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.45. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eargo by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Eargo by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

