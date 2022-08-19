Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4,243.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE WSM traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.60. 23,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,110. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

