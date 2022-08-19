Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

