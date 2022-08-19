WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.79. 23,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

