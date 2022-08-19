WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 16,697 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,296. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.67.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.