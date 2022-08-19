WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.95 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 258,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

