WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.68. 56,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

