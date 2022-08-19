WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.35. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.07. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $502.01. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

