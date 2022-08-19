Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $232.5-247.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.45 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

