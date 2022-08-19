Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.