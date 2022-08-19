Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 9,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Stories

