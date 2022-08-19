Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 1.7 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.