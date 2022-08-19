Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

