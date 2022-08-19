Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.9 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 155,489 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

