Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.12

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $21.74. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 364,411 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

