Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

