Xriba Reaches One Day Volume of $12,262.00 (XRA)

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Xriba has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $12,262.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xriba has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00215835 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00469764 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Xriba Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 254,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 169,499,931 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xriba

