Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.