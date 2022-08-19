Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

