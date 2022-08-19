YAM V3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $143,137.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,730,157 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,270 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

