Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Youdao Stock Performance

DAO opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Youdao alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.