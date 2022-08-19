Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
DAO opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.55.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
