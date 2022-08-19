Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.
Zai Lab Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
