Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $357,351.23 and $569.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,244,224,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,132,920 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.