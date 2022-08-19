Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $357,351.23 and $569.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,244,224,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,132,920 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
