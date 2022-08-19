Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $484,639.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

