ZUM TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $259,151.63 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00713604 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

