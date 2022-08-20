1,173 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

