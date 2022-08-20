11,949 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.63 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at $743,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

