13,787 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 365,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.