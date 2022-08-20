1,512 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

