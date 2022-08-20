2,300 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

