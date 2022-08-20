2,966 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
