3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Insider Activity

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,581 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

