66,727 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 109,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 947.1% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

